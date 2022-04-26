AB Foods' Primark to raise prices

Adds detail

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.Lreported a near doubling in first-half profit but said its Primark clothing business would have to raise prices because of the severe inflationary pressures it was facing.

The group said on Tuesday inflationary pressures were such that it is unable to offset them all with cost savings, and so Primark will implement selective price increases across some of its autumn/winter stock.

"However, we are committed to ensuring our price leadership and everyday affordability, especially in this environment of greater economic uncertainty," said CEO George Weston.

AB Foods, which also owns major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agricultural businesses, made adjusted operating profit of 706 million pounds ($900 million) for the 24 weeks to March 5, up from 369 million pounds in the previous corresponding period.

Group revenue rose 25% to 7.88 billion pounds.

The better outcome reflected all Primark stores remaining open and trading throughout the period except for short spells in Austria and The Netherlands. That compared to prolonged periods of store closure in the United Kingdom and Europe in the first half of the previous year.

"Notwithstanding the inflationary pressures we are experiencing, our outlook for the year is for significant progress in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the group," added Weston.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.