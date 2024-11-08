AB Foods price target raised to 2,400 GBp from 2,360 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on AB Foods (ASBFY) to 2,400 GBp from 2,360 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
