Commodities

AB Foods first-half profit nearly doubles on better Primark

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Associated British Foods reported a near doubling in first-half profit, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark clothing business as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L reported a near doubling in first-half profit, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark clothing business as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agricultural businesses, said on Tuesday it made adjusted operating profit of 706 million pounds ($900 million) for the 24 weeks to March 5, up from 369 million pounds in the previous corresponding period.

"Notwithstanding the inflationary pressures we are experiencing, our outlook for the year is for significant progress in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the group," said CEO George Weston.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular