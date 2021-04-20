AB Foods first half profit halves on Primark's COVID hit

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Associated British Foods on Tuesday reported a halving in first half profit, hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns which shuttered its Primark fashion stores.

Adds detail

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L on Tuesday reported a halving in first half profit, hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns which shuttered its Primark fashion stores.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said it made adjusted profit before tax of 319 million pounds ($446 million)for the six months to Feb. 27, down from 636 million pounds reported for the same period of its 2019-20 year.

Group revenue fell 17% to 6.3 billion pounds driven by the loss of retail sales as a consequence of the trading restrictions placed on Primark.

Primark's adjusted operating profit slumped 90% to 43 million pounds. The retailer does not trade online.

($1 = 0.7147 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters