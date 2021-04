LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L on Tuesday reported a 50% fall in first half adjusted profit before tax to 319 million pounds ($447 million) hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns which shuttered its Primark fashion stores.

($1 = 0.7141 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

