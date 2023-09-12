News & Insights

AB Foods expecting 'pretty decent' growth in 2023/24 profit -finance chief

September 12, 2023 — 03:26 am EDT

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L is expecting "pretty decent" growth in profit in its 2023/24 year, its finance chief said on Tuesday.

Eoin Tonge said the group would benefit from a strong recovery in the operating profit margin of its Primark clothing business and a substantial improvement in profitability at its sugar business.

"Both those mean that we should be looking to a pretty decent improvement in profits next year for the group," he told Reuters.

Earlier, AB Foods forecast adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, for the year to Sept. 16 2023 to be "slightly better" than its previous expectation of "moderately ahead" of the 1.435 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) made in 2021/22.

