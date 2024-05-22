News & Insights

AB Foods Director Buys Shares, Shows Confidence

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Kumsal Bayazit Besson, a Non-Executive Director at Associated British Foods plc, has acquired 2,930 ordinary shares at a price of GBP 27.28 each on May 20, 2024. The transaction was an initial notification and took place on the XPOL trading platform. This move may indicate a bolstered confidence by an insider in the company’s prospects.

