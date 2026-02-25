AB Electrolux (BIT:1ELUX) Price Target Decreased by 10.45% to 7.46

The average one-year price target for AB Electrolux (BIT:1ELUX) has been revised to €7.46 / share. This is a decrease of 10.45% from the prior estimate of €8.33 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €5.37 to a high of €9.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.24% from the latest reported closing price of €6.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB Electrolux. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 36.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ELUX is 0.07%, an increase of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.89% to 31,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 15,140K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,851K shares , representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ELUX by 71.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,037K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ELUX by 7.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,910K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ELUX by 20.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,536K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ELUX by 1.43% over the last quarter.

CRLSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Shares holds 1,167K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares , representing an increase of 37.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ELUX by 44.52% over the last quarter.

