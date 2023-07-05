AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP) Price Target Increased by 9.26% to 2,063.61

The average one-year price target for AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP) has been revised to 2,063.61 / share. This is an increase of 9.26% from the prior estimate of 1,888.75 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,484.70 to a high of 2,835.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.64% from the latest reported closing price of 1,800.00 / share.

AB Dynamics Maintains 0.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB Dynamics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABDP is 0.39%, an increase of 24.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 124K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 40K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABDP by 7.57% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABDP by 20.92% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 46.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABDP by 95.23% over the last quarter.

