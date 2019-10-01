AB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.94, changing hands as low as $28.82 per share. AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.34 per share, with $31.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.11.

