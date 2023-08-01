AB Active ETFs Inc - AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

AB Active ETFs Inc - AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.82 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.68%, the lowest has been 2.21%, and the highest has been 2.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=40).

The current dividend yield is 4.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB Active ETFs Inc - AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAFI is 0.13%, a decrease of 31.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.38% to 6,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAFI by 18.92% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,348K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SevenBridge Financial Group holds 237K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAFI by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 197K shares.

Additional reading:

