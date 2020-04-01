AAXN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.10, changing hands as low as $66.75 per share. Axon Enterprise Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAXN's low point in its 52 week range is $49.80 per share, with $90.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.07.

