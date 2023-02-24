AAXJ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (Symbol: AAXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.09, changing hands as low as $65.43 per share. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AAXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $54.39 per share, with $79.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.42.
