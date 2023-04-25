AAXJ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (Symbol: AAXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.57, changing hands as low as $65.18 per share. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $54.39 per share, with $73.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.21.

