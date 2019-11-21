AAT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.28, changing hands as low as $46.05 per share. American Assets Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAT's low point in its 52 week range is $38.15 per share, with $49.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.