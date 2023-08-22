AARTI DRUGS (NSE:AARTIDRUGS) Price Target Increased by 9.47% to 530.74

The average one-year price target for AARTI DRUGS (NSE:AARTIDRUGS) has been revised to 530.74 / share. This is an increase of 9.47% from the prior estimate of 484.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 455.51 to a high of 645.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.04% from the latest reported closing price of 590.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in AARTI DRUGS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AARTIDRUGS is 0.01%, an increase of 46.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.07% to 803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 242K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 198K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARTIDRUGS by 40,007.18% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 113K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARTIDRUGS by 4.23% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

