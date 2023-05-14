AARTI DRUGS (NSE:AARTIDRUGS) Price Target Increased by 5.55% to 484.84

The average one-year price target for AARTI DRUGS (NSE:AARTIDRUGS) has been revised to 484.84 / share. This is an increase of 5.55% from the prior estimate of 459.34 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 455.51 to a high of 519.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from the latest reported closing price of 415.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in AARTI DRUGS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AARTIDRUGS is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 242K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 113K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AARTIDRUGS by 25.17% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AARTIDRUGS by 14.11% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARTIDRUGS by 16.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.