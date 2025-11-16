Aarti Drugs (BSE:524348) Price Target Increased by 29.97% to 610.78

The average one-year price target for Aarti Drugs (BSE:524348) has been revised to ₹ 610.78 / share. This is an increase of 29.97% from the prior estimate of ₹ 469.93 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 604.79 to a high of ₹ 628.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.96% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 349.10 / share.

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aarti Drugs. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 524348 is 0.02%, an increase of 140.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 842K shares.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 250K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 106K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 524348 by 24.27% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 87K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 524348 by 23.02% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 28.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 524348 by 9.71% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 524348 by 40.48% over the last quarter.

