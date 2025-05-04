AARP: Why Majority of Retirees and Seniors Are Missing Out on SNAP Food Benefits

Many retirees and seniors across the United States are struggling to afford healthy meals, even as programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) stand ready to help. According to AARP, more than 16 million adults aged 50 and older who are eligible for SNAP are not enrolled, leaving critical benefits on the table.

Learn More: Cutting Out These 9 Expenses Will Save Retirees Over $29,000 a Year

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Rising food prices and the end of emergency SNAP allotments have made it even harder for older adults to keep nutritious food on the table. Food insecurity among Americans aged 50 and up jumped from 7.9% in 2021 to 9.8% in 2022, per AARP report. With so many missing out, understanding the reasons behind low enrollment and how to access these benefits is more urgent than ever.

Why So Many Seniors Miss Out on SNAP

AARP research found that the majority of eligible older adults are not receiving SNAP benefits, despite being entitled to them. Several barriers keep retirees from enrolling, including a lack of awareness about eligibility, stigma around government assistance and the complexity of the application process.

Erica R. Williams, MBA, Executive Director of A Red Circle and national expert on food equity, explained that the biggest barrier is a lack of information and the stigma attached to government programs. “Many seniors simply don’t know they’re eligible, or are too proud or ashamed to ask for help,” Williams said.

The SNAP application process can be daunting, especially for those with mobility issues or limited internet access. To make things easier, Williams suggested retirees use online screening tools like the National Council on Aging’s BenefitsCheckUp, which can quickly determine eligibility.

Local social services offices and community organizations can also help seniors understand the guidelines and assist with applications. Williams added that integrating SNAP eligibility checks into routine healthcare visits would ensure older adults do not miss out simply because they are unaware of their options.

Be Aware: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

What Retirees and Seniors Lose by Not Enrolling in SNAP

Retirees and seniors who do not enroll in SNAP miss out on several important benefits that can improve their lives. A report by the National Council on Aging explained three benefits retirees and seniors are miss out on:

They lose access to an average of $158 per month in food assistance, which can make it much easier to afford healthier groceries and stretch a fixed income.

They forgo the chance to use the excess medical expense deduction. This deduction allows seniors with more than $35 in monthly out-of-pocket medical costs to increase their SNAP benefit — but only 16% of eligible older adults currently use it.

SNAP participation is linked to better health outcomes, including a 23% lower chance of entering a nursing home and a 4% lower chance of hospitalization, as well as reduced overall healthcare costs.

Common Myths That Discourage Applications

Several misconceptions keep retirees from applying for SNAP. Many believe receiving Social Security or having a modest pension will disqualify them. However, most states have flexible rules that allow for higher income limits and exclude certain assets from consideration.

Another myth is that accepting SNAP takes benefits away from others. However, the program is designed to help everyone who qualifies. The stigma around accepting government assistance also remains a powerful deterrent, even though SNAP is a program funded by taxpayers for exactly this purpose.

Many seniors believe that having Social Security income or a small savings account will automatically disqualify them, but that is often not true. In fact, a report by Propel found that for 2025, seniors can qualify for SNAP if their annual income is below $15,060 for one person, or $20,440 for two people. Also, assets like a primary home and retirement savings are not counted against them.

The misconception that SNAP is only for families with children or that accepting help means taking it away from others also discourages many from applying.

Simple Steps to Apply and Stay Enrolled

Applying for SNAP does not have to be overwhelming. Williams suggested breaking the process into manageable steps and seeking assistance from SNAP outreach volunteers, community nonprofits or Area Agencies on Aging. Many states now allow seniors to apply online or over the phone, making the process more accessible. Gathering necessary documents such as identification, proof of income and medical expense records ahead of time can also speed things up.

Once approved, maintaining enrollment is crucial. Many states now offer longer certification periods for seniors, reducing the need for frequent renewals. Local agencies and nonprofits can help remind seniors when it’s time to renew and assist with paperwork. Having a support partner, like a family member or friend, can also make a big difference in keeping benefits active.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: AARP: Why Majority of Retirees and Seniors Are Missing Out on SNAP Food Benefits

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.