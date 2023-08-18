AARP urges court to uphold drug price negotiation program

By Brendan Pierson

Aug 18 (Reuters) - AARP, the leading lobbying group for older Americans, on Friday urged a federal judge not to block a new law that for the first time gives Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies in response to a lawsuit by business groups.

AARP in a filing in federal court in Dayton, Ohio, argued that granting a request by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups to block negotiations would frustrate Congress's intent to bring down drug prices, harming older Americans.

"Stopping the drug price negotiation program before it even begins is not in the public interest," AARP said. "On the contrary, it will only reinforce the substantial harm that the IRA is meant to prevent. It would protect the pharmaceutical industry's unreasonable and astronomical profits at the expense of what people with chronic conditions need to survive."

AARP, in its friend-of-the-court brief, said that the average income of Medicare recipients was less than $30,000 per year. It cited a 2022 JAMA Network study finding that about 20% of Medicare beneficiaries did not adhere to their prescribed drug treatment because it was too expensive.

The Chamber of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its June lawsuit, the business lobbying group said the drug pricing program, enacted last year through President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act, violated drugmakers' due process rights under the U.S. Constitution by giving the government "unfettered discretion" to dictate maximum prices.

It said the program would impose exorbitant penalties on drugmakers that don't accept those prices, and amounted to an ultimatum: "agree to whatever price the government names, or we'll smash up your business."

The law also has been challenged in similar lawsuits by drugmakers including Merck & CoMRK.N and by the drug industry lobbying group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Some of the challengers, including the Chamber of Commerce, are seeking preliminary court orders that would prevent scheduled negotiations over 10 high-priced drugs chosen by the federal government from beginning later this year. The new prices would take effect in 2026.

So far, no court has ruled on the requests.

The case is Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce et al v Becerra et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio, No. 23-00156.

For Chamber of Commerce: Jeffrey Bucholtz of King & Spalding and others

For the government: Alexander Sverdlov of the U.S. Department of Justice and others

For AARP: Maame Gyamfi of AARP Foundation and others

