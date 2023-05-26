AARP Deals and Tips For Travel

Vacations are a lot more enjoyable when you don’t have to worry about going over your budget. However, it takes time to scour the internet for offers. If you’re an AARP member, though, you have plenty of travel deals included in your membership.

Formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, AARP memberships are open to anyone age 50 or older . It costs $16 per year and comes with a host of benefits such as a subscription to the AARP: The Magazine, AARP Rewards and, of course, deals on dining, travel, and more.

There are so many details to consider when planning a trip , which means there are also plenty of opportunities to score some savings.

AARP flight deals

Expedia. You can earn money on your booking when you choose a flight package with AARP’s dedicated Expedia link . When you book a flight and a hotel room or a flight and a rental car, you’ll get a $50 gift card. You can also book a flight, hotel and rental car for the deal.

British Airways. Book by January 31, 2024, for $200 off business class flights and $65 off standard and premium economy bookings. You must use the exclusive AARP British Airways link and be an AARP member or travel with an AARP member for the deal.

AARP hotel deals

Expedia. Save up to an extra 10% on your lodging when you book with the AARP Travel Center powered by Expedia . You can also find limited-time offers such as a $75 for your summer vacation.

Hotel Chains. Choose from dozens of hotels on the AARP deals page to save at least 10% and up to 20% off the best room rate . From Hilton to Holiday Inn, there are options for wherever you go.

All Resort Store. Get 25% off your weekly resort stay and up to 10% off vacation homes when you create a free All Resort account and choose “AARP” as your organization.

Travel Agencies . Group travel is more affordable when you save up to $100 on small group tours with Collette Travel Agency. Call the agency at 800-437-0241 and mention your AARP membership for the deal. Or, save up to $100 on guided vacations with Grand European Travel (GET), which offers tours all around the world .

AARP rental car deals

Expedia. Transportation doesn’t have to be a hefty cost when you save 30% on car rentals with the AARP Travel Center .

Avis, Budget, and Payless. Get up to 30% off your Avis or Budget car rental and 5% off a Payless rental.

Zipcar. Enjoy savings beyond your trip when you get $20 off a yearly Zipcar membership and $40 in driving credit for new users.

ParkRideFly. To save money before you even take off on your flight, use this 12% off airport parking deal .

AARP cruise deals

Expedia. Earn $100 in on-board credits for your cruise when you book with the AARP Travel Center . Destinations include the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.

Travel Agencies. Collette and GET offer up to $100 off cruises to locations across the globe. Cruises can be expensive, so 5% off from Travel By Rail could save you a good amount of money.

Entertainment and dining

Keep the deals coming when you get to your destination. Get 10% off when you present your AARP card at restaurants such as McCormick and Schmick’s and Bonefish Grill. Your AARP card can also save you money on local activities when you search your vacation destination’s zip code .

AARP travel tips

AARP lists dozens of explicit travel deals on its website, but it’s not exhaustive. As long as you have your AARP card on you, it doesn’t hurt to ask your hotel or any establishment about deals you might have missed.

You can also use planning resources on the AARP website exclusive to members. It offers destination guides to help build your itinerary, members only content such as travel podcasts and articles and vacation inspiration when you don't know where to start.