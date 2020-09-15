Dividends
AAN

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.18, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAN was $58.18, representing a -26.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.65 and a 347.37% increase over the 52 week low of $13.01.

AAN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). AAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports AAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.01%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AAN as a top-10 holding:

  • Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO)
  • Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS)
  • ProShares Trust (REGL)
  • ProShares Trust (SMDV)
  • AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IUSS with an increase of 29.76% over the last 100 days. ETHO has the highest percent weighting of AAN at 0.73%.

