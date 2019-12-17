Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.66, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAN was $59.66, representing a -24.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.65 and a 51.88% increase over the 52 week low of $39.28.

AAN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). AAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports AAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.43%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAN as a top-10 holding:

GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)

TRIMTABS ETF TRUST (TTAC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSSC with an increase of 6.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AAN at 0.26%.

