Aarons Holdings Company, Inc. (AAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Aarons Holdings Company, Inc. (AAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.86, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAN was $59.86, representing a -6.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.11 and a 360.28% increase over the 52 week low of $13.01.

AAN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). AAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports AAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 29.13%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAN as a top-10 holding:

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO)

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NIFE with an increase of 22.84% over the last 100 days. ETHO has the highest percent weighting of AAN at 0.67%.

