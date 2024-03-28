Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) ending at $7.50, denoting a +1.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

Shares of the specialty retail witnessed a loss of 8.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Aaron's Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Aaron's Company, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 112.12%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $517.33 million, reflecting a 6.68% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -90.12% and -1.1%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aaron's Company, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12% higher within the past month. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 88.21. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.9 for its industry.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

