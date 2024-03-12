Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) standing at $6.98, reflecting a -1.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty retail had lost 34.63% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0, indicating a 100% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $521.62 million, indicating a 5.91% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $2.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -71.6% and -1.33%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 93.42% lower. Aaron's Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.01.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.