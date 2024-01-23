Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed at $10.49, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.43%.

The specialty retail's stock has dropped by 4.68% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Aaron's Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying a 66.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $542.88 million, showing a 7.92% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Aaron's Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aaron's Company, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.68 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.24 of its industry.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)

