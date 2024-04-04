Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed the latest trading day at $7.26, indicating a -0.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty retail had gained 1.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 112.12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $517.33 million, down 6.68% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion, indicating changes of -90.12% and -1.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 34.4% upward. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Aaron's Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 86.67. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.74.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.