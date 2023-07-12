Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed at $14.51, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty retail had gained 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aaron's Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2023. On that day, Aaron's Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 78.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $540.91 million, down 11.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, which would represent changes of -42.03% and -1.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Aaron's Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.38.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

