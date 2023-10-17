Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed at $10, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty retail had gained 2.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 23, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating an 80.65% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $537.29 million, down 9.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -41.06% and -2.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aaron's Company, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.59.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)

