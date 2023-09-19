Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed at $9.77, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty retail had lost 23.04% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aaron's Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 80.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $539.95 million, down 9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.1% and -2.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aaron's Company, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.45, which means Aaron's Company, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)

