Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed the most recent trading day at $15.69, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty retail had gained 11.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Aaron's Company, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Aaron's Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 77.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $540.91 million, down 11.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, which would represent changes of -41.55% and -1.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher within the past month. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aaron's Company, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.76, which means Aaron's Company, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)

