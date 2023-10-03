Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed at $9.83, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty retail had lost 18.68% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aaron's Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Aaron's Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $539.95 million, down 9% from the prior-year quarter.

AAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.06% and -2.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aaron's Company, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.