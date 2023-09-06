Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed the most recent trading day at $10.55, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty retail had lost 22.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aaron's Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 80.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $539.95 million, down 9% from the year-ago period.

AAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.1% and -2.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Aaron's Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.76, which means Aaron's Company, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

