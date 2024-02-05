Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) ended the recent trading session at $10.23, demonstrating a +1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty retail had lost 10.69% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying a 66.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $542.88 million, indicating a 7.92% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aaron's Company, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Aaron's Company, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.93 of its industry.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

