Aaron's (AAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aaron's (AAN) closed the most recent trading day at $58.67, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the rent-to-own company had gained 0.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

AAN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 95.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.01 billion, up 4.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.05% and +5.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.87% higher within the past month. AAN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AAN has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.79 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.

Investors should also note that AAN has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

