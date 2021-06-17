Aaron's (AAN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aaron's Co Inc (Symbol: AAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.88, changing hands as low as $34.66 per share. Aaron's Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.20 per share, with $37.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.82.

