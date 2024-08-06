Aaron's (AAN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lower Revenues at Both Segments

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN reported a loss per share with revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2024. Also, both metrics declined year over year.



Aaron's adjusted loss of 7 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents. The company’s bottom line compared unfavorably with adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Consolidated revenues dipped 5.1% to $503.1 million, due to soft lease revenues and fees at Aaron's business, and a dip in retail sales. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $510 million.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 44.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.5% rise.

More Details

Breaking up the components of consolidated revenues, lease revenues and fees dropped 5.1% year over year to $335.7 million, and retail sales fell 5.7% to $139.5 million. Non-retail sales, which mainly include merchandise sales to franchisees, slipped 3.1% year over year to $22.1 million, while franchise royalties and other revenues inched up 1.7% to $5.9 million from the year-ago quarter. E-commerce recurring revenues written grew 79.4% due to gains from the new omnichannel lease decisions and customer acquisition program.



In the Aaron’s business segment, revenues declined 5% year over year to $369.4 million due to a 2% dip in the lease portfolio size at the end of the quarter and a reduction of 140 basis points (bps) in the lease renewal rate to 86.8%. Same-store lease portfolio size grew 1.6% year over year against a dip of 6.5% in the year-ago quarter. For the second quarter, our model had predicted Aaron’s business unit’s revenues to be $369.1 million, indicating a year-over-year drop of 5.1%.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Aaron's Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Aaron's Company, Inc. Quote

In the BrandsMart segment, revenues decreased 5.8% to $135.4 million, mainly due to a 7.3% dip in comparable sales. The decline in comparable sales was attributed to soft customer traffic. Our estimate for BrandsMart segment’s revenues was $142.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 1.1%.

Margins

Aaron’s gross profit dipped 3.6% year over year to $272 million while the gross margin expanded 90 bps to 54.1%. In the second quarter, the company reported an operating loss of $12.3 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating profit of $11.3 million. We had expected gross profit of $268.2 million, down 5% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 42.2% year over year to $24.5 million due to lower adjusted EBITDA at both segments. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined 310 bps to 4.9%. We had estimated adjusted EBITDA of $28 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.5%.

Financial Position

Aaron’s, which has agreed to be acquired by IQVentures for $10.10 per share in cash, or an enterprise value of around $504 million, ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $34.2 million, net debt of $181.6 million and shareholders’ equity of $657.7 million. In first-half 2024, it used $6.9 million of cash from operating activities.



At the end of the second quarter, the company generated a negative adjusted free cash flow of $39.2 million. Capital expenditure was $40.3 million in the first six months ended Jun 30.



It paid out dividends of $3.8 million in the second quarter. Concurrently, the company’s board has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share, payable on Oct 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Sep 13, 2024.



Due to the pending IQVentures deal, which is likely to be concluded by the year’s end, Aaron’s has withdrawn its 2024 view.

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, G-III Apparel Group GIII, Gildan Activewear GIL and Royal Caribbean RCL.



G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GIII Apparel has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 571.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII Apparel’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 3.3% from the year-ago figure.



Gildan Activewear, a manufacturer of premium quality branded basic activewear, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year earnings per share indicates growth of 14% from the year-ago corresponding figure.



Royal Caribbean carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share indicates an increase of 17.8% and 67.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.