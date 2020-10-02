Aaron's (AAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aaron's (AAN) closed at $57.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the rent-to-own company had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 95.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.01 billion, up 4.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion, which would represent changes of +17.48% and +5.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.31% higher. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AAN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.

Also, we should mention that AAN has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Consumer Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

