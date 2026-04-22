Aaron Wealth Makes a Big Bet on MBX Biosciences With a 1.1 Million Share Purchase

Key Points

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought 1,098,176 shares of MBX Biosciences; estimated transaction value $37.35 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $32.66 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement

Trade represented 2.12% of fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund held 1,168,176 shares valued at $34.87 million

The position now accounts for 1.98% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Mbx Biosciences ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 21, 2026, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought 1,098,176 shares of MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $37.35 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $32.66 million, a figure that incorporates both the net purchase and changes in the share price.

What else to know

This was a buy; the MBX Biosciences stake represents 1.98% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s 13F reportable assets after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IEFA: $139.12 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: VONV: $101.89 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: VONG: $94.67 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $84.44 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSE: SGOV: $65.17 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, MBX Biosciences shares were priced at $33.78, up 342.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 308.73 percentage points on a price-change basis.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 20, 2026) $33.78 Market capitalization $1.61 billion Net income (TTM) ($86.97 million) One-year price change 342.1%

Company snapshot

MBX Biosciences develops precision peptide therapies targeting endocrine and metabolic disorders, with a pipeline including MBX 2109 (Phase 2 for chronic hypoparathyroidism), MBX 1416 (Phase 1 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia), and MBX 4291 (preclinical for obesity and related comorbidities).

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, generating value through the discovery, development, and potential future commercialization or licensing of proprietary drug candidates.

Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, MBX Biosciences employs 43 people and focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in orphan and specialty disease markets.

MBX Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel peptide therapeutics for complex endocrine and metabolic conditions. The company leverages expertise in precision peptide engineering to address unmet medical needs, with a strategic emphasis on differentiated, long-acting therapies. Its pipeline and specialized approach position it to compete in high-value orphan and specialty disease markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Aaron Wealth Advisors expanded its MBX Biosciences position from 70,000 shares at the end of 2025 to 1,168,176 shares during the first quarter of 2026. Unfortunately for the fund, the stock has only gained about 7% this year.

It appears that Aaron Wealth is bullish for MBX Biosciences’ lead candidate, canvuparatide. In March, the company told investors the Food and Drug Administration provided feedback supporting the company’s planned phase 3 trial.

MBX Biosciences intends to begin a phase 3 study with canvuparatide in the third quarter. The parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug is designed to be a long-acting replacement treatment for people with hypoparathyroidism.

Last September, MBX Biosciences announced successful results from a phase 2 study with canvuparatide. A weekly subcutaneous injection significantly improved patients’ ability to maintain normal blood calcium levels without help from conventional treatments.

MBX Biosciences intends to enroll about 160 patients and run them through 26 weeks of treatment and observation. Patients achieving normal calcium levels and independence from conventional therapy are the primary endpoints for the pivotal trial.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.