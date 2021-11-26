Aaron Easterly Is The Co-Founder of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

Some Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, Aaron Easterly, recently sold a substantial US$8.2m worth of stock at a price of US$10.00 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 26% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rover Group

Notably, that recent sale by Aaron Easterly is the biggest insider sale of Rover Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$11.23, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 26% of Aaron Easterly's holding.

Insiders in Rover Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ROVR Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Rover Group insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Rover Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Rover Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rover Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

