Aareal's top shareholders agree to raised buyout offer

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - A buyout group seeking to take over Germany's Aareal Bank ARLG.DE in a $2.2 billion deal said on Tuesday that it had secured commitments from shareholders to tender around 37% of stock after it raised its offer price again.

The buyout group, which includes U.S.-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners, raised its offer price to 33 euros per share after a sweetened offer for 29 euros failed last month.

Big investors had publicly resisted tendering their shares, with one calling the offer "lousy."

Now Petrus Advisers, Teleios Capital, Vesa Equity Investment and Talomon Capital have agreed to accept a tender offer of 33 euros per share in cash or to sell shares to the bidder outside the tender offer, Advent and Centerbridge said in a statement on Tuesday.

The shareholders have also committed to partially reinvest into a long-dated, illiquid indirect participation of approximately 20% in the buyout group's investment vehicle.

The raised offer values Aareal Bank at 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion), Advent and Centerbridge said, adding the buyout group would make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders in due course.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

