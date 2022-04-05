Aareal's top shareholders agree to raised buyout offer

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - A buyout group seeking to take over Germany's Aareal Bank ARLG.DE in a $2.2 billion deal said on Tuesday that it had secured commitments from shareholders to tender around 37% of stock after it raised its offer price again.

Petrus Advisers, Teleios Capital, Vesa Equity Investment and Talomon Capital have agreed to accept a tender offer of 33 euros per share in cash or to sell shares to the bidder outside the tender offer, U.S.-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners said in a statement.

The offer, raised from 29 euros per share, values Aareal Bank at 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) for 100% of share capital, they said.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Emma Thomasson)

