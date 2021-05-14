Aareal shareholder Deka to vote against supervisory boards dismissal

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank's shareholder Deka Investment on Friday said it will vote at the bank's annual general meeting against a proposal by investor Petrus Advisers to dismiss three supervisory board members.

"We are not critical of the composition of the supervisory board and see no compelling arguments that a change is justified at this point in time," Deka Investment said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patricial Uhlig Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Caroline Copley)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.