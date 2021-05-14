Aareal shareholder Deka to vote against supervisory boards dismissal

Contributor
Patricial Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Aareal Bank's shareholder Deka Investment on Friday said it will vote at the bank's annual general meeting against a proposal by investor Petrus Advisers to dismiss three supervisory board members.

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank's shareholder Deka Investment on Friday said it will vote at the bank's annual general meeting against a proposal by investor Petrus Advisers to dismiss three supervisory board members.

"We are not critical of the composition of the supervisory board and see no compelling arguments that a change is justified at this point in time," Deka Investment said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patricial Uhlig Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Caroline Copley)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters