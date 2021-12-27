Aareal Bank's management, supervisory boards recommend accepting takeover bid

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published

Germany's Aareal Bank said on Monday its management board and supervisory board recommend shareholders accept the takeover bid made by U.S.-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners, saying the offer was fair.

BERLIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Germany's Aareal Bank ARLG.DE said on Monday its management board and supervisory board recommend shareholders accept the takeover bid made by U.S.-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners, saying the offer was fair.

In November, Advent International and Centerbridge Partners made a joint takeover offer for the German lender through investment vehicle Atlantic BidCo GmbH, valuing the bank at 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

The offer's accepting period started on Dec. 17 and will expire on Jan. 19, 2022, the lender said.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters