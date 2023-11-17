Aareal Bank Shares To Be Delisted From Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Aareal Bank (AAALF.PK) said its shares will no longer be traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the end of 21 November 2023 as its application for revocation of admission to trading has been granted by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Marc Hess, Chief Financial Officer of Aareal Bank, said: "Notwithstanding our withdrawal from the regulated stock exchange market, we will continue to communicate transparently and maintain high disclosure standards - especially with a view to what our fixed-income investors expect from us."

