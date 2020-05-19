Aareal Bank says to sell minority stake in software unit Aareon

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - German real estate lender Aareal Bank ARLG.DE said it was inviting bids from financial investors for a significant minority stake in its Aareon unit to help finance the software business's future growth.

A partner would be picked based on the price but also on "support for Aareon's growth strategy, particularly in terms of stepping up M&A activities, and the potential partner's specific transaction and sector expertise," the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aareal added it intends to remain Aareon's majority shareholder but did not specify the size of the stake for sale.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Chris Reese)

