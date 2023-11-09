Aareal Bank Q3 Profit Rises; Confirms FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Germany's Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter consolidated net income grew to 46 million euros from previous year's 42 million euros.

Despite increased loss allowance for US office properties, Aareal Bank's consolidated operating profit was 68 million euros, slightly above last year's 66 million euros.

Net interest income and net commission income were both up strongly in the third quarter.

Net interest income climbed 35 percent from last year to 248 million euros. The surge reflected a marked year-on-year increase in the portfolio volume and strong margins.

Net commission income increased 13 percent to 76 million euros, mainly due to ongoing revenue growth at Aareon.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Aareal Bank Group continues to anticipate being able to achieve consolidated operating profit at the lower end of the range between 240 million euros and 280 million euros.

However, the environment remains challenging, and the impact of geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainty remains difficult to estimate, it said.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.