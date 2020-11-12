Aareal Bank Q3 Profit Dips

Markets

(RTTNews) - Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of 1 million euros for the third quarter, compared to 40 million euros last year. The Bank reported a consolidated operating profit of 11 million euros for the quarter, lower than last year's 64 million euros.

Loss allowance during the period rose to 61 million euros from 27 million euros, largely due to adverse economic effects related to Covid-19.

Net interest income for the third quarter totaled 128 million euros, compared to 134 million euros in the same quarter of last year. Net commission income rose to 57 million euros from 54 million euros.

