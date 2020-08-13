Aareal Bank Q2 Profit Dips

(RTTNews) - Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) Thursday reported significantly lower profit for the second quarter, with decline in net interest income and higher loss allowance, largely reflecting the negative economic effects associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the second quarter, the Group's consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders fell to 5 million euros from 37 million euros, and earnings per ordinary share slid to 0.07 euros from 0.61 euros last year

Net interest income for the second quarter slipped to 122 million euros from 134 million euros last year. Net commission income totaled 54 million euros, lower than last year's 57 million euros.

The Group said its loss allowance reached 48 million euros in the second quarter, compared to 23 million last year, largely reflecting the negative economic effects due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

